Heart talk

A FREE talk on cardiology will take place at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley on Tuesday, October 8.

It will be given by Dr Lindsey Tilling, cardiology consultant at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

The talk, which has been organised by the Bell Surgery’s Patient Participation Group, will take place in the Maurice Tate room from 6pm to 8pm. It is open to all but places are limited so must be booked through the surgery on (01491) 843250 or email thebellsurgery

@nhs.net