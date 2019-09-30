Champion converted

Residents pay tribute to man who was ‘Mr Goring’
TRIBUTES have been paid to a community campaigner ... [more]
Monday, 30 September 2019
FORMER British speed-ski champion Iona Rossley will be sharing her story at a free event organised by Holy Trinity Church in Henley.
She converted to Christianity after being seriously injured in a crash on the slopes in which she broke her leg in eight places, ending her career.
The talk will take place at the Harris + Hoole coffee shop on the corner of Duke Street and Hart Street, Henley, on Monday, October 7 at 7.45pm.
The church is also staging five weekly workshops exploring Christianity at the same time and venue from Monday, October 14.
For more information, email churchadmin@trinity
atfour.org.uk
30 September 2019
More News:
Residents pay tribute to man who was ‘Mr Goring’
TRIBUTES have been paid to a community campaigner ... [more]
Dentist risked own teeth playing rugby for England
WITH the rugby world cup in Japan now under way, ... [more]
POLL: Have your say