Champion converted

FORMER British speed-ski champion Iona Rossley will be sharing her story at a free event organised by Holy Trinity Church in Henley.

She converted to Christianity after being seriously injured in a crash on the slopes in which she broke her leg in eight places, ending her career.

The talk will take place at the Harris + Hoole coffee shop on the corner of Duke Street and Hart Street, Henley, on Monday, October 7 at 7.45pm.

The church is also staging five weekly workshops exploring Christianity at the same time and venue from Monday, October 14.

For more information, email churchadmin@trinity
atfour.org.uk

