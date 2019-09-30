Campaigner in call for public path to re-open

A COUNTRYSIDE campaigner has condemned the closure of a public footpath near Henley for 11 months because a footbridge has still not been repaired.

The bridge on the western bank of the River Thames near Fawley Court collapsed in November.

Kate Ashbrook, general secretary of the Henley-based Open Spaces Society, said: “It is clearly deplorable that people haven’t been able to walk a really important path for 11 months.

“It’s a route that’s very popular and takes people off a very busy Marlow Road.”

Buckinghamshire County Council, which is responsible for the narrow bridge, was supposed to have installed a new bridge in June but said it was unable to carry out the work because of poor weather. It then delayed the work until August to avoid a clash with Henley Royal Regatta.

In August the council said it was working to secure vehicle access in order to take in the heavy wooden timbers. However, a start date for the work has still not been set and the closure notice has been extended to December 16.

Ms Asbrook said: “I’m quite sure they would want that to be the last one. We get people coming to our door regularly saying ‘do you know about this?’

“Henley is a Walkers Are Welcome town and it’s embarrassing for them to have an obstruction right on the doorstep.

“There are apparently problems with riverbank erosion but I have suggested that the council brings in the materials by water and that the Ramblers, Open Spaces Society and Chiltern Society could provide volunteers to help with unloading and carrying.”

Approaching the bridge from the southern end, a notice informs walkers that a section of the path is closed.

There is a barricade across the path, which Ms Ashbrook called “offensive and unnecessary”.

She said: “People should at the very least be able to walk to the point where the footbridge has gone.”

She called for the bridge to be replaced as soon as possible and to incldue disabled access with the new structure.

Ms Askbrook said “The county council have got to bring in a new bridge by some method and it probably means crossing the land of other landowners.

“Let’s hope it will be resolved in the next month. I want it open.”

Bill Chapple, cabinet member for planning and environment, responds: “We want to get a new bridge installed as soon as we possibly can and I’m sorry for the difficultly that the ongoing closure is causing.

“As and when it is required, all bridges along this route will be replaced with wider structures to enhance accessibility.”

Cherrilow Ltd, the owner of Fawley Court, says the council has made progress and is dealing with the bridge and river bank.

In a statement, it said: “The council have now proposed their means of access to the site from the adjacent land and are confirming the extent of the work they will be doing at Fawley Court.”