Brakspear honours long-serving licensees and staff

A LUNCH was held to celebrate Brakspear licensees and head office staff who have notched up at least 10 years’ service.

Twenty-five guests with 294 years’ service with the Henley brewer and pub company between them attended the event at the Little Angel pub in Remenham. They included licensees from 11 pubs, many of them in or around Henley.

The lunch was hosted by Brakspear chief executive Tom Davies and chairman Michael Davies.

The longest serving publicans were Les and Julie Gordon who have run the Leathern Bottle in Lewknor for 38 years. Others included Curley and Jean Chandler, who have run the Rainbow in Middle Assendon for

29 years, and Pat Thatcher and Tony Read, who have run the Flower Pot in Aston for 27 years.

Seona and Gordon Mackenzie, of the Clifton Arms in Caversham, and Jayne Worrall, who chiefly worked at the Bull in Wargrave, have 23 years’ service while Melanie and Colin Roberson have run the Saracen’s Head in Greys Road, Henley, for 22 years.

Mrs Roberson said: “Looking back over our 22 years at the pub, some things have changed.

“We sell a lot more wine and gin than we used to and showing sport has become a big part of our business. At our heart though, we’re still a great community pub, offering our customers a friendly atmosphere where they can unwind with a pint of beer. We haven’t really changed that much and that’s what people love about us.”

The longest-serving employee was John Trickey, who started working for J T Davies, which merged with Brakspear in 2006,

64 years ago.

His first job was as a wages clerk and he also had stints as an area manager, surveyor and maintenance manager.

All the “decade club” members received a commemorative bottle of champagne presented in a personalised wooden box.

Mr Davies said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating with this group of talented licensees and head office employees, who have all made an enormous contribution to the success of Brakspear over the years.

“The pub industry has presented a number of challenges over the last couple of decades, so for these licensees to still be running a thriving pub is a testament to their skill and resilience.

“We’re very proud to have all these individuals within the Brakspear family and look forward to celebrating more long service milestones with them in future.”