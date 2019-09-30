Monday, 30 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Neighbour fights signs

A SCHOOL in Henley that wants to put up new signs is facing opposition from a neighbour.

Rupert House in Bell Street wants to replace the two existing signs with new ones that would include the independent school’s logo.

One would be placed on the wall at the front of the main school building while the other would be attached either to the wall or on railings at the entrance to its playing fields next door.

Oliver Weait, who lives in Bell Street, has sent a written objection to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

He said: “I do not feel it is necessary to have two signs within 2m of each other which are basically the same. This adds to the visual clutter of the listed Georgian terrace.

“There is already a bright red box which has been added to the front by the school, which in my opinion already spoils the clean lines of the terrace.”

The council will make a decision by November 4.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33