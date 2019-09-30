Extension of listed house refused

A MAN’S plans to extend his Grade II listed home have been rejected.

Michael Sharp was seeking planning permission for a single-storey extension at the rear of the terrace property in Gravel Hill, Henley.

He had originally intended to install roof lights as well but removed this part of his application after town councillors said it would be unfair on neighbours.

South Oxfordshire District Council planning officer Marc Pullen had recommended approval, saying the proposal would not be harmful to the character and appearance of the surrounding area and would not adversely harm the amenity of neighbours.

But the council’s planning committee rejected the application at a meeting on Monday.

It said the proposal was unneighbourly and they had concerns about the bulk and size of the development, light pollution and the impact on neighbours.

Members were also concerned about the effect on the historic fabric of the building.

Sue James, who lives next door, had opposed the plans and was supported by town councillors, the Henley Archaeological & Historical Group and the Henley Society.

She said: “I’m very pleased — it was the right decision.

“I was shocked that someone would apply to gain a bigger kitchen by extending over a very small courtyard of a neighbour.

“It was very unneighbourly and the design was entirely unsuitable for a Grade II listed town centre property which is terraced.”

She thanked the groups that objected, adding: “It’s a victory for people who care about the town.

“For me personally, it has protected my quality of life but we have protected these important buildings for Henley.”

The Henley Society said it feared the development would have an “adverse impact” on the structure of the building and residents.

The Henley Archaeological & Historical Group said the extension would be overdevelopment of a very small plot, would cause light pollution and be detrimental to the peace of near neighbours.