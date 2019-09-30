Residents pay tribute to man who was ‘Mr Goring’
TRIBUTES have been paid to a community campaigner ... [more]
Monday, 30 September 2019
A FASHION show in aid of the Sue Ryder palliative care hub in Nettlebed will take place at the Shillingford Bridge Hotel tomorrow (Saturday) from 2pm to 5pm. Tickets cost £20 from 07946 407967.
30 September 2019
Dentist risked own teeth playing rugby for England
WITH the rugby world cup in Japan now under way, ... [more]
