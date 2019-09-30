Request for defibrillator

Residents pay tribute to man who was ‘Mr Goring’
TRIBUTES have been paid to a community campaigner ... [more]
Monday, 30 September 2019
A DEFIBRILLATOR could be installed near the scout hut and skate park, off Greys Road, Henley, following a request by town councillor Paula Isaac.
Meanwhile, the town council is working with South Central Ambulance Service to ensure batteries in the town’s current defibrillators are powered up.
30 September 2019
More News:
Residents pay tribute to man who was ‘Mr Goring’
TRIBUTES have been paid to a community campaigner ... [more]
Dentist risked own teeth playing rugby for England
WITH the rugby world cup in Japan now under way, ... [more]
POLL: Have your say