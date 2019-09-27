Dog grooming parlour celebrates 10th anniversary

A DOG grooming parlour in Henley is celebrating its 10th birthday.

Naughty Mutt Nice in Reading Road was founded by Aspen Weatherburn in 2009 and sold to Karole Robertson in February 2017.

The parlour provides advanced grooming techniques, holistic spa treatment and ultrasonic teeth cleaning packages.

Mrs Robertson, 38, from Ruscombe, used to run her own dog grooming business for six years but wanted to take on the challenge of running a shop.

She said: “It’s the best thing I have done in my career. I have had to adapt a lot as I had come from working from home to a shop and an increase of volume of customers.”

Mrs Robertson, who is originally from Brazil, said she had doubled her customer base. She said: “Following the takeover I decided to invest in new grooming materials, expand the grooming room and build up a strong team.

“We have had to deal with a variety of challenges, where dogs have found it difficult to even come into the shop.

“Some dogs have anxiety because they may have been mistreated in the past or were abandoned, so we have to take different approaches.

“With these dogs, we have them come in a couple of times to meet us so they can get used to us before we do anything like hair cutting.

“We have a talented team here and we always do our best to improve and exceed our customers’ expectations.”

Mrs Robertson is married to Struan, who works in digital marketing, and they have a son, Milo, six, as well as a 12-year-old West Highland terrier, Brian, and Tiggy, a three-year-old Lakeland terrier.

She said she was optimistic about the future but was concerned about Brexit.

Mrs Robertson said: “A lot of people have said we shouldn’t be affected by Brexit but I think we might be indirectly through our customers.

“Dogs will still need to be groomed but customers might have fewer treatments or may decide against having the more luxurious spa treatments.

“Whatever happens, we will continue to offer an excellent, caring service, while also focusing on nutrition.”

• Naughty Mutt Nice is offering customers a glass of fizz and fine treats for dogs who come into the shop tomorrow (Saturday) and on October 5.