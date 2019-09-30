Monday, 30 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Ex-PM Theresa May draws crowds in Henley

THERESA MAY gave a talk in Henley this afternoon as part of the town's annual literary festival.

The former Prime Minister and Maidenhead MP appeared at Christ Church United Reformed Church in Reading Road for a sold-out event called The Books That Shaped My Life.

She was in conversation with Olympic gold medal-winning rower Dame Katherine Grainger about her political career and the books that inspired her.

Queues stretched along the street beyond the entrance to the Christ Church Centre car park and there were two people protesting on behalf of the People's Vote campaign.

They carried signs criticising Mrs May and her Conservative colleagues Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees Mogg, which attracted both supportive and angry comments.

Mrs May arrived and departed in a black BMW 4x4 car and was escorted by security officers in a fleet of Range Rovers.

For the full story, see this week's Henley Standard.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33