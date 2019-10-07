Garden advice

Bloom organisers happy with regional gold award and await national result
Monday, 07 October 2019
BENSON Garden Club will hold its own “Gardeners’ Question Time” at the parish hall on Thursday, November 7 from 7.45pm.
The panel of experts will comprise Ray Broughton, senior lecturer at Sparsholt College, Benjamin Pope, who heads a team of four at a private garden in West Sussex, and Thomas Stone, a freelance gardener specialising in pruning, roses and wildlife gardening.
All are welcome. If you have a question you would like to put to them, email bensongardeningclub@
gmail.com before October 31, then come along on the evening to ask it in person.
