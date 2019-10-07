Garden advice

Monday, 07 October 2019

BENSON Garden Club will hold its own “Gardeners’ Question Time” at the parish hall on Thursday, November 7 from 7.45pm.

The panel of experts will comprise Ray Broughton, senior lecturer at Sparsholt College, Benjamin Pope, who heads a team of four at a private garden in West Sussex, and Thomas Stone, a freelance gardener specialising in pruning, roses and wildlife gardening.

All are welcome. If you have a question you would like to put to them, email bensongardeningclub@
gmail.com before October 31, then come along on the evening to ask it in person.

