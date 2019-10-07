Ploughing match day

THE Henley & District Agricultural Association’s annual ploughing match will take place on Sunday.

It will be held at a new venue, Church Lane in Ipsden, and will start with the blessing of the plough ceremony at 9am.

There will be modern and vintage tractors ploughing as well as heavy horses.

New for this year is a pair of oxen and there will be a demonstration of how they worked prior to the age of the machine.

There will also be a working machinery display, terrier and ferret racing, a poultry auction and dog show.

Trade stands will be selling cakes, sweets and country clothing.

There will also be tractor rides, beekeepers, spinners and weavers and wood turning.

Admission is £5 for adults (£3 concessions) and children under five go free. Tickets will be available on the gate and parking is free.

For more information, visit www.thehenleyshow.co.uk