Poppies for peace

WHITE poppies promoting peace will be given out by the Henley Quakers next Sunday (October 13).

Members of the group will have a stall in Falaise Square from 12.30pm to 2.30pm.

The poppies are worn in memory of people who have suffered or are suffering as a result of war, wherever they are in the world. They honour them by supporting work for peace through education and mediation.

White poppies were first worn in 1933 by the mothers, sisters, wives and friends of servicemen killed in the First World War who saw Hitler coming to power in Germany and the rise of the Black Shirts in Britain.

Like many people, they feared the Second World War that was to come and were determined to voice their concerns.

The poppies are produced by the Peace Pledge Union.