Clothes shop goes out on a high

A COFFEE morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support was held at a clothing and antiques shop in Henley before it closed.

Vintage Vogue in Friday Street was offering coffee and homemade cakes in return for a donation. There was also a tombola.

Janet Middleton-Stuart, who ran the Willow Dress Agency at the shop, said: “I’ve supported Macmillan in the past and I’ve got something closer to home at the moment that reminded me it would be a good idea to hold an event.

“In every household in the country somebody is going to be affected by cancer, so it’s one of the most worthwhile charities.”

The shop closed for the last time on Sunday.