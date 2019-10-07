Councillor remembers her aunt

A COMMUNITY coffee morning in Henley raised £248.35 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Henley town councillor Paula Isaac, who is vice-chairwoman of Gainsborough Residents’ Association, organised the event at the scout hut in Greys Road on Saturday.

Visitors were served coffee and cake in return for a donation. Councillor Isaac said the event was in memory of her late aunt Elaine Ruffel, who died from cancer 11 years ago.

“I try to do an event every year whether it’s for Macmillan or Cancer Research,” she said. “It’s bringing the community together and it’s for a great cause so it’s a win-win.

“My aunt had support from a Macmillan nurse in the last year or so of her life. She used to say she wouldn’t know what to do without her. The nurses are just remarkable.”

Mrs Isaac provided shop-bought cakes but many people brought homemade cakes with them.

Sainsbury’s donated £15 worth of cakes and Starbucks donated coffee.

There was also a raffle with about 20 prizes donated by town businesses.