Mothers’ day

Bloom organisers happy with regional gold award and await national result
THE organisers of Goring’s award-winning entry ... [more]
Monday, 07 October 2019
A DAY bringing mothers together to focus on maternal mental health and wellbeing will be held at Henley Cricket Club tomorrow (Saturday)
It is being organised by therapist Naomi Woolfson from Nuffield, who hosts the More Mojo for Mums podcast.
The day will include mindful meditation, writing exercises, vision boards and yoga nidra session.
07 October 2019
More News:
Bloom organisers happy with regional gold award and await national result
THE organisers of Goring’s award-winning entry ... [more]
Wife’s double surprise for 60th wedding anniversary
A WOMAN received two surprises from her husband ... [more]
POLL: Have your say