Bible study

THE Henley Sceptics and Believers Discussion Group is starting a new venture — sceptic-friendly bible study.

Members will discuss Bible books or sections of them that should generate interest or controversy for both Christians and sceptics, starting on Monday October 14 at the Red Lion Hotel from 7.45pm to 10pm.

No background knowledge is required to contribute.

