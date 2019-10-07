Wedding fair

Monday, 07 October 2019

A WEDDING open weekend will be held at Stonor Park on Saturday and Sunday, October 12 and 13.

It is being held in partnership with tent and marquee company Papakata from 11am until 3pm each day.

The chapel will be open for viewing on both days and visitors will also have the opportunity to walk through the house to the gardens.

