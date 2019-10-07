Follow the Apache Wedding Blessing

TAKING a wedding very recently, I was suddenly aware that — in spite of all the problems and difficulties going on in the world — ordinary people go about their daily lives just trying to get on with their own work and play without taking much notice of the chaotic issues of the moment.

This doesn’t mean for one minute that they are not concerned about climate change, Brexit, too much plastic, shattering leadership etc. but, for the most part, they will be “doing their bit” for everything to the best of their ability.

They may tut tut about politicians, raise an eyebrow over news headlines, occasionally argue with one another a little and then simply carry on carrying on.

All this came about while listening to the Apache Wedding Blessing being read.

This lovely reading is not just for two people making a lifelong commitment to each other, it is for all of us.

We live in a wonderful world, with each other, for which we are all responsible and maybe there wouldn’t be quite so much chaos if everyone was to take this blessing to heart and become a blessing in their own place:

Now you will feel no rain, for each of you will be shelter for the other.

Now you will feel no cold, for each of you will be warmth to the other.

Now there will be no loneliness, for each of you will be companion to the other.

Now you are two persons, but there is only one life before you.

May beauty surround you in the journey ahead and through all the years.

May happiness be your companion and your days together be good and long upon the earth.

Treat yourselves and each other with respect, and remind yourselves often of what brought you together.

Give the highest priority to the tenderness, gentleness and kindness that your connection deserves.

When frustration, difficulties and fear assail your relationship, as they threaten all relationships at one time or another, remember to focus on what is right between you, not only the part which seems wrong.

In this way, you can ride out the storms when clouds hide the face of the sun in your lives — remembering that even if you lose sight of it for a moment, the sun is still there.

And if each of you takes responsibility for the quality of your life together, it will be marked by abundance and delight.