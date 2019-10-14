Riverside fund-raiser

Councillor told she can stay in UK after Brexit
A COUNCILLOR who moved to Britain from Bulgaria ... [more]
Monday, 14 October 2019
A PARTY to mark the 30th anniversary of the Riverside counselling service in Henley will take place from 7.30pm tonight (Friday).
The event at Henley Rugby Club will have an Eighties theme and will include a three-course meal with wine followed by a disco with live percussion.
The charity treats more than 125 clients per week and runs a dedicated service for teenagers and young people under 25.
Tickets are £45 per head. To book, www.ticket
tailor.com/events/riverside
counsellingservice
14 October 2019
More News:
Councillor told she can stay in UK after Brexit
A COUNCILLOR who moved to Britain from Bulgaria ... [more]
POLL: Have your say