Riverside fund-raiser

A PARTY to mark the 30th anniversary of the Riverside counselling service in Henley will take place from 7.30pm tonight (Friday).

The event at Henley Rugby Club will have an Eighties theme and will include a three-course meal with wine followed by a disco with live percussion.

The charity treats more than 125 clients per week and runs a dedicated service for teenagers and young people under 25.

Tickets are £45 per head. To book, www.ticket

tailor.com/events/riverside

counsellingservice