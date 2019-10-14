Party’s barbecue held at award-winning home

ALMOST 70 members and friends enjoyed Henley Residents Group’s annual barbecue.

The event was held last month at the home of Judith and Dick Fletcher on the river near Hambleden.

The food was cooked by former mayors Glen Lambert and Stefan Gawrysiak and guests provided salads and puddings.

The afternoon ended with Mr Fletcher giving a guided tour of the house, which won the Royal Institute of British Architects’ annual award last year.