Monday, 14 October 2019

Runners escape ‘zombies’

MORE than 300 people took part in the Zombie Evacuation Race, which started and finished at Temple Island Meadows in Remenham.

They had a choice of a 5km or 10km course and had to protect three “life tags” from “the undead” who were scattered around the route lying in wait for them.

Organiser Aaron Murrell  said: “You’re given three life tags at the start and you have to bring at least one of those back to get a survivor’s medal. It’s a great concept as it adds a fun element to the race. It was a really successful day and eveyone had a fantastic time.”

