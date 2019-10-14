Runners escape ‘zombies’

Councillor told she can stay in UK after Brexit
A COUNCILLOR who moved to Britain from Bulgaria ... [more]
Monday, 14 October 2019
MORE than 300 people took part in the Zombie Evacuation Race, which started and finished at Temple Island Meadows in Remenham.
They had a choice of a 5km or 10km course and had to protect three “life tags” from “the undead” who were scattered around the route lying in wait for them.
Organiser Aaron Murrell said: “You’re given three life tags at the start and you have to bring at least one of those back to get a survivor’s medal. It’s a great concept as it adds a fun element to the race. It was a really successful day and eveyone had a fantastic time.”
14 October 2019
