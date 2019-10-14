Brasserie sets sights on move to town centre clothes store

A FRENCH-INSPIRED restaurant chain has submitted plans to open a branch in Henley.

Cote Brasserie is seeking planning permission to convert the unit currently occupied by Monsoon and Accessorize on the corner of Hart Street and Bell Street.

In a statement the company said: “The proposals will facilitate the use of a well-liked and renown branded restaurant which is becoming increasingly popular within town centres across the UK.”

Cote wants to take a 20-year-long lease on the ground and first floor of the site and employ 30 full-time and 15 part-time staff.

The application says opening hours would be from 8am to 11.30pm Monday to Saturday, and from 9am to 10.30pm on Sunday and Bank Holidays.

The company added: “It is noted that the proposed change of use will lead to extended opening hours compared to the existing use as a retail store.

“However the shopfront does not open up and thus there will be limited noise spillage from the restaurant to the surrounding area. Notwithstanding this, staff will be available in order to make sure that customers leave quickly and quietly from the premises in order to reduce the risk of causing disturbance.”

But staff at Monsoon and Accessorize have not been told whether the shop will be closing. They said: “Head office has been in touch with us but nothing has been confirmed. I think at the moment it’s just hearsay to be honest.”

Niki Schäfer, who chairs the Henley Business Partnership, says that if the clothes shop is to close, at least the building would not be empty for long.

She said: “It’s a good sign that someone wants to move in there. I think it will do well in Henley. I think it’s a prime spot but it just seems we are turning into an eatery and experience venue instead of a retail destination, which will impact on retailers. I’m concerned from that perspective.

“If people are going to come and spend money here then that’s a good thing, but I would like to see more retail and shopping. I know that everybody grumbles about more cafes. It’s better than empty buildings though.”

She said retailers would benefit from lower rents and rates. “It’s really difficult,” she said. “Henley is relatively expensive and parking is a problem but no one really wants a multi-storey car park.”

She added: “In terms of business, we are punching well above our weight in terms of the size of the town but we have got to admit that there are only a small number of us and most retailers and businesses will assess the footfall and population before they come here.”

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will make a decision on the plan by November 22.

Monsoon head office did not respond to a request for comment.

The number of empty shops in Henley town centre is currently 15 out of a total of 160, giving a vacancy rate of above nine per cent, with another nine under offer or being fitted. The national vacancy rate hit a four-year high of 10.3 per cent in July.

The most recent businesses to close are Mediterranean restaurant Mezo in Market Place, furniture shop Sharps in Bell Street, Galaxy Nails in Duke Street and women’s fashion outlet Phase Eight in Hart Street.

They will be followed in the next few months by the record store In the Groove in Reading Road and the Daisy Boutique in Friday Street.

