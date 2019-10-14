Residents plant snowdrops and crocuses on town green

RESIDENTS planted 55 bulbs at Northfield End Green in Henley to improve it before winter.

They put in five alliums, 25 snowdrops and 25 crocuses in heavy rain on Tuesday last week.

Deputy Mayor David Eggleton, who is also chairman of Henley in Bloom, has donated them to help make the green more attractive.

The work was carried out by Helen Gaynor, Val Breadner and Dorothy Simmons, who all live in Northfield End. They were helped by assistant parks manager Kyle Dowling from the parks services team. The group cut back lavender and catmint and trimmed shrubs.

Mr Dowling is also due to scarify the grass in order to aerate the soil and remove weeds. Mrs Gaynor, who leads the Northfield End and Bell Street Residents’ Group, said: “Dave has always been supportive of the initiatives that we have made at Northfield End and he likes to contribute however he can.

“We’re chuffed to bits with the result and receive so many compliments from neighbours and passers-by. It looks brilliant and everything is thriving. Our little group of merry and willing volunteers will continue to maintain the area, mowing, strimming and weeding on a regular basis and keeping the new notice board clean, tidy and interesting.”

Meanwhile Mrs Gaynor says red poppies made by schoolchildren from recycled plastic waterbottles will be installed at the green to mark Remembrance next month.