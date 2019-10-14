Phyllis Court opens new restaurant

Councillor told she can stay in UK after Brexit
A COUNCILLOR who moved to Britain from Bulgaria ... [more]
Monday, 14 October 2019
A NEW fine dining restaurant has opened at Phyllis Court Club in Henley.
The club’s dining room has been transformed into Cromwell’s, a 46-seat restaurant which has two seven-course tasting menus and an a la carte menu.
Dishes are made with fresh local ingredients which, where possible, are sourced from suppliers within a 10-mile radius.
14 October 2019
More News:
Councillor told she can stay in UK after Brexit
A COUNCILLOR who moved to Britain from Bulgaria ... [more]
POLL: Have your say