Better gym

Councillor told she can stay in UK after Brexit
A COUNCILLOR who moved to Britain from Bulgaria ... [more]
Monday, 14 October 2019
THE gym at Henley leisure centre has been upgraded.
Better, which operates the facility off Gillotts Lane, has installed new equipment including a stair climber and two more machines that work the legs, chest and shoulders.
The upgrade follows a £100,000 refurbishment of the dry side changing areas by South Oxfordshire District Council, the building’s owner.
14 October 2019
