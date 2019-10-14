Monday, 14 October 2019

Better gym

THE gym at Henley leisure centre has been upgraded.

Better, which operates the facility off Gillotts Lane, has installed new equipment including a stair climber and two more machines that work the legs, chest and shoulders.

The upgrade follows a £100,000 refurbishment of the dry side changing areas by South Oxfordshire District Council, the building’s owner.

