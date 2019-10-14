Hall helpers

Councillor told she can stay in UK after Brexit
A COUNCILLOR who moved to Britain from Bulgaria ... [more]
Monday, 14 October 2019
VOLUNTEERS are urgently needed for Remenham Parish Hall’s committee.
Its objective is to keep the hall maintained and available for the village and arrange fund-raising events.
For more information, email Sue Laing at sue@iso
bel.com
14 October 2019
More News:
Councillor told she can stay in UK after Brexit
A COUNCILLOR who moved to Britain from Bulgaria ... [more]
POLL: Have your say