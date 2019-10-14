Giantkilling Hawks team of 20 years ago back together

THE success of Henley Rugby Club is well known to its faithful supporters at Dry Leas.

But some may have forgotten perhaps the club’s greatest ever achievement — winning promotion 20 years ago to the Allied Dunbar Premiership Two, then the second tier of English rugby.

The Hawks dominated Jewson League One in the 1998/99 season and were promoted with two games to spare as well as beating Premiership side Bedford in the Tetley Bitter Cup in front of thousands of fans.

Many familiar faces from that season gathered at the home of former team manager Mike Richards in Henley Road, Wargrave, for a reunion recently.

Mike and Pete Davies, former head coach of the Hawks, who played as mostly a winger during that Nineties campaign, came up with the idea.

He said: “The reunion was aimed mainly at the players but it was also a big thank-you to our wives who supported us so well over the years.

“It was not a glamorous life by any means. We would leave Henley at 6pm on a Friday and usually return in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“We lived on a bus most of the time. Newcastle, Manchester, Redruth, Plymouth — we travelled the length and breadth of the country.

“The hard work paid off and we gained promotion to National Division one, one division below the professional rugby clubs in the Premiership.

“This was an unbelievable experience only matched by our cup success.

“After our early wins in the cup, we came up against Bedford from the Premiership, who boasted three internationals.

“We were given no chance but in a tremendous effort we came away winners, along with 3,000- plus smiling Henley supporters. National television coverage followed and Henley was suddenly famous for another sport alongside rowing.

“The quarter-final match was against the might of Gloucester, down at Kingsholm.

“All roads out of Henley, including the M4, were full of Hawks supporters. They were in full voice down at Kingsholm, which was totally packed.

“We were supposed to be the whipping boys but by half time the Gloucester faithful were getting anxious. Yes, they did eventually run out winners but they had one hell of a battle.”

Mike said that former players Dave Penny (Canada), Trevor Walsh, (Australia), Ben Ayres (Australia), Yanick Hendicks (South Africa) and Darren Cassidy (America) had all returned to their home nations but a toast was made in their honour at the reunion.

He added: “It was decided that 20 years was too long for the next reunion and that it would now be held on a more regular basis.

“No doubt the heroics involved over those years will grow and grow.”

Among the guests at the gathering was former coach Nigel Dudding, now the club’s director of rugby.

He said: “There were very fond memories and the bond was the same. It was almost as if time had stood still. It was also great to see families there too.

“I’ve played in some big games but that season will be my best memory.

“At Bedford we were up against a Premiership club — we were punching well above our weight. The following season we went against the big clubs like Worcester, Bristol and Exeter.”

Mr Dudding said some players at the reunion were still closely associated with the club.

These included openside flanker Mark Venner, who coaches the Colts side and still plays for the Vultures, the club’s veterans’ side, and loosehead prop Rowan Fuller, who also turns out for the Vultures.