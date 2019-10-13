Why I give mothers and teenagers helping hand

LIZZIE Hughes founded Mama Do two years ago to provide inspiring and intelligent events for women and mothers.

Since then she has hosted talks with experts on fashion, beauty, culture, motherhood, work and careers, female equality and social media at venues in and around Henley.

The mother-of-two said there wasn’t anything like this when she and her family moved to the town from Dubai in 2013.

Her next event at Badgemore Park next Thursday is called “Body and Soul” and will focus on body image, mental health and well-being.

But it is not just for women. It is open to parents looking for advice for their children and, in particular, teenagers aged 14 and above.

Mrs Hughes, 44, who lives with her husband Simon, 45, and their two daughters, Flo, five, and Alice, nine, who attend Trinity School, admits it’s a subject that is personal to her.

In her teens and twenties she struggled with her body image and suffered from an eating disorder.

She said: “It’s a subject close to my heart and I am thrilled we have created an evening of discussion and helpful advice for women and teenagers.

“I have suffered from body and eating issues on and off since I was 12 and only therapy, becoming a mum and physical exercise have saved me from being ravaged by it in adulthood.

“I have two girls and the worst thing I could ever do would be to pass down my issues and anxieties so I work very hard to create a happy, positive place around food and bodies.

“But it’s not easy. As they get older I want their mindset and mental health to be a lot stronger than mine was and I am very careful with my language and talk about bodies being strong and healthy and not focus it all about being pretty or a certain size.”

Mrs Hughes says if people had a better relationship and understanding of their bodies, they would be much happier.

She said: “This age of perfection is a really scary thing and for parents of teenagers, and teenagers themselves, let’s get the best advice, let’s get it out there and make sure people know it’s okay not to be perfect. I think it’s important for these kind of conversations to be had and for us to learn as much as we can for ourselves and our children.”

The discussion will be led by Holli Rubin, one of the UK’s leading psychotherapists who specialises in body image and women’s health.

Expertise will also be provided by mindfulness coach Rachael Barratt, who runs Absolute Mindfulness Berkshire, and works with both adults and children in schools and one-to-one to create a happier and healthier mindset.

Mrs Hughes hopes teenagers will also attend. She said: “Your younger years can be so tough if you feel you don’t have the right look or the right shape or if you just need some help and the right tips to think differently.

“In the Eighties when I was growing up there was no social media to find those positive voices and information, but obviously there wasn’t the invasion of perfection thrown at you 24 hours a day either.

“I used to find it very difficult to talk about this whole area as it’s so exposing, but it is incredibly important to have these types of conversations and for us to help the next generation to be free of, firstly, the idea that one shape is the ideal, and, secondly, for all of us to know that our appearance and image is only one small part of who we are.”

Mrs Hughes, whose career has been in advertising, marketing and communications, came up with idea for Mama Do in the summer of 2017 and set up her own website.

She had worked for advertising agencies in London and Dubai, including Saatchi & Saatchi, Nakheel and McCann, and now works as a freelance brand and communications consultant from home.

She said: “I set up Mama Do because I moved to Henley and for a couple of years I didn’t do anything apart from commuting and having small children and I realised there wasn’t much around here for me.

“Equally I was still coming out of the baby bubble wanting to do a little bit more for myself and there wasn’t really much around here that catered for me, and certainly in the very local vicinity

“There were no culture, fashion or beauty events, or thought-provoking political debates, around here so I thought ‘I’m going to do them’.

“I thought I’d set up some events that I thought I would like to attend and it was really about creating a bit of city sparkle to the countryside. It’s about providing intelligent and inspiring events for modern women. Then I had the idea of elevating the standard to people you may have heard of and certainly experts in their field. If you’re dealing with well-being you have to have people who know what they are talking about.”

Mrs Hughes holds about six events a year and has used venues including Hotel du Vin in New Street, the Red Lion in Hart Street, the Culden Faw estate and Hedsor House, near Cookham.

She likes to focus on important issues for women, but also balances this with a mix of fun events.

Last year she hosted an event focusing on the menopause with Dr Heather Currie, the leading expert in the UK, as well as a Fashion Reboot, a sale of pre-loved clothes in both Henley and Beaconsfield.

She added: “I was thinking, ‘just because I don’t live in South London doesn’t mean I can’t create something that would appear there’.

“It’s always lovely when you have an instinct and think ‘why aren’t we doing more of these things?’ and people bite your hand off for it. I’ve had a lovely response.”

Mrs Hughes says she has had crowds of up to 90 people attending her events — some visiting on their own but also groups of friends.

“You can buy a ticket, sit down, have a drink and ask a question,” she said. “There’s so much information out there but with me you have one expert and you can learn and have a fun evening. It’s also about, as a woman, and as a mum, you don’t get a lot of time for yourself. It’s also about having time to catch your breath and having time for you.”

She added: “I think it’s important to put on quality events that are really interesting at the right time of year. I like to say I create and curate.”

Tickets for the event at Badgemore Park, which begins at 7.30pm, cost £14.95 for adults and £10 for teens.

All tickets come with a complimentary day pass to the FOCUS health facility at Badgemore Park.

For more tickets or information, visit www.mamadouk.net or follow on social media @mama_do_uk on Instagram or @mamadoukevents on Facebook.