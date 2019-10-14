Support for island home build

A MAN’S plan to protect his island home in Henley from flooding has been recommended for approval despite being opposed by town councillors twice.

Raj Aurora wants to demolish his house on Rod Eyot and build a new property on stilts.

The existing timber-framed, single-storey house was built in the Twenties and is one of 11 on the island, four of which have been raised since the floods in 2014, which were the highest in 50 years.

South Oxfordshire District Council planning officer Simon Kitson has recommended its committee grants planning permission when it considers the application on Tuesday.

Mr Kitson said: “On balance, the council is satisfied that the contemporary design of the dwelling, in conjunction with the landscaping measures, would not result in a material harm to the overall character and appearance of the site or the surrounding area.”

Mr Aurora, who has lived there for 30 years, initially applied for planning permission for a two-storey house earlier this year.

However, the town council’s planning committee recommended the application was refused, saying the design would set a height precedent for other buildings. The committee then objected to a revised plan in August in which the upper storey was removed.