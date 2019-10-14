New car park firm appointed

A NEW contractor has been appointed to enforce the parking restrictions at Townlands Hospital in Henley.

Saba Park Services is to take over from Smart Parking, which was ordered off the site in April amid numerous complaints that it was fining people unfairly.

Since then, there have been problems with shoppers parking at the site off York Road and forcing patients, some of whom have mobility problems, to park further away and walk.

Smart was awarded the contract when the hospital opened in early 2016 and was repeatedly criticised for issuing tickets of up to £160 to legitimate patients. Many paid for fear of being taken to court.

In some cases they mistyped their registration number into the touchpad at the hospital reception but Smart refused to scrap the fine when they sent were proof of their appointment.

In other instances the firm, which monitored the car park through automatic number plate recognition cameras, refused to honour the 20-minute “grace period” it supposedly offered for short visits.

The Henley Standard reported these as part of its Not Very Smart Parking campaign, which was backed by Henley MP John Howell, and landowner NHS Property Services began seeking a new contractor in August last year.

Saba, of Watford, has been awarded a three-year contract on NHS sites nationally and NHS Property Services says it will ensure the 20-minute grace period is honoured.

Henley town councillor Ian Reissmann, the chairman of the Townlands Steering Group, said: “We’re delighted that an appointment has been made as we’ve always accepted the need for enforcement.

“It is vital to ensure the spaces are only used by patients and staff but Smart Parking was clearly not acting in the community’s interest.”