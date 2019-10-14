Broadband upgrade is rolling out

AN internet provider offering download speeds up to 200 times faster than the current UK average is now rolling out its service in Henley.

Zzoomm, which has moved into a new office at The Hub in Station Road, has begun installing a new network of fibre optic cables beneath the town’s pavements and streets.

The company will offer speeds from 100Mbps up to 10,000Mbps for professional users compared with the national average of about 47Mbps.

Workmen started in Hop Gardens last week and have now moved on to Crisp Road, Clements Road, Luker Avenue and surrounding streets.

Over the next 12 or so months, they will cover the entire built-up area to the west of the River Thames, serving 6,800 households and businesses.

The installation teams will first spread southwards through Henley’s western outskirts, then finally tackle the town centre once next summer’s events have finished and there is less traffic.

There may be partial road closures with temporary traffic lights on occasions when a cable must be run from one side of the street to the other.

Zzoomm, whose headquarters are in Oxford, says it will warn neighbours in advance and it cannot give an exact timetable as works may have to be postponed to fit the schedules of other utility companies.

It will reveal its prices and start taking orders in a few weeks’ time and says its rates will be “competitive”.

Zzoomm currently has about 25 employees across its Henley and Oxford sites but hopes to eventually have 30 in Henley alone.

It can offer higher speeds because each property is linked to the wider network by fibre-optic cables, which transmit data using pulses of light, rather than the slower copper ones used in “super-fast” broadband.

Spokesman James Richards said: “We’re doing everything we can to avoid closures or suspend parking bays although there will be cases where we have to.

“We’ve spoken to the town council about how we can get involved in community projects as we want to do something positive — we’re certainly not one of these companies that’s going to set up and then disappear.”