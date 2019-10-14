Appeal for businesses to join town arts trail

THE organisers of the Henley Arts Trail hope more businesses will take part next year.

The annual event, which was first held in 2006, involves scores of artists exhibiting and selling their works at studios, village halls, private homes and galleries in the town and surrounding villages.

It showcases a wide range of pieces including paintings, drawings, jewellery, ceramics, photography, fine arts and woodwork. Entry is free at all venues, which between them attract about 10,000 visitors.

But co-founder and trail coordinator Kate Findlay says there is scope for additional events in Henley shops and cafés during next year’s trail, which takes place on the weekend of May 2 and 3.

She says artists could give demonstrations or exhibit in front windows and traders could also become sponsors. If enough businesses get on board, there could also be a “walking trail” linking them.

Ms Findlay said: “We feel that we might still be missing people who would quite like to be involved.

“We’ve previously had an estate agent in Twyford hosting some artworks but haven’t done much in Henley before. It could boost both our own profile and that of any shops which take part.

“We’re thinking, for example, that restaurants or cafés might want to introduce themed items of food or drink, perhaps in bright pink to match the colours of our logo.

“We’ll be approaching businesses directly as we think there are some which would like to participate but weren’t aware the opportunity existed.”

To boost the trail’s profile, she and her colleagues are planning a £5,000 redesign of its website and have applied for a £2,000 grant from Henley Town Council towards this.

Ms Findlay says it could then become a hub directing people to other arts events throughout the year.

Next year’s event will only span two days as the usual bank holiday Monday has been moved to May 8 to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Any businesses wishing to get involved should email henleyartstrail@gmail.com