Walkers in stand off with estate’s shooting party

A WALKING group has criticised a private estate after a shooting party refused to cease fire to let them pass.

Twelve members of the Henley and Goring Ramblers were walking along the public footpath from Fingest to Ibstone on Thursday last week when they heard the sound of gunfire.

They pressed ahead and came across a party who were shooting pheasants, some of whom were firing shotguns while others were beating the undergrowth to flush the birds out into the open.

The walkers say the party, who were taking part in an event on the Harecramp estate, were standing near the footpath and firing into the air above it so they were afraid to proceed in case they were hit.

They waved their arms and shouted but were ignored so two of their number stepped forward while continuing to shout until one of the shooters approached them.

They asked the man if he could call off the shooting until they had passed but he said he wouldn’t as they were on a public footpath so were already free to proceed.

The walkers waited and looked on, during which time they say a pheasant fell from the sky and narrowly missed them, until the shooting apparently stopped for lunch.

Gill Heaven, a member of the branch committee, said: “The shoot organiser then appeared and arrogantly told us to ‘move along’, suggesting we were ‘townies’ and could not be locals as we hadn’t heard of his shoot. He certainly had no intention of apologising, despite the fact that we were all genuinely frightened by the experience.”

The group investigated and discovered it is not illegal to shoot across public footpaths that cross private land.

It is against the law to fire a gun within 50ft of a road if it endangers lives but this doesn’t extend to footpaths, cycle paths and bridleways.

However, the British Association for Shooting and Conservation suggests that shooting should stop when a member of the public approaches and resume when they are far enough away for it not to cause concern.

It says members of the shoot should wait at either end of the route to keep watch for walkers and signage should be put up.

The association adds: “To shoot across a footpath or bridleway that is in use by walkers or riders may constitute a public nuisance or wilful obstruction. There may also be a liability in negligence if it is known that people are on, or likely to be on, the path.”

Mrs Heaven, of Peppard Road in Emmer Green, said: “The bridleway, which is also used by horse riders and cyclists, was partially concealed by woodland and bushes so this was particularly important. There were no signs to indicate the shoot was in progress.

“Perhaps this shoot was not aware of the association’s advice, or if so chooses to ignore it. We think their indifference was dangerous and certainly alarmed us. An apology to me or our chairman would be welcomed.”

The Harecramp estate did not repond to requests for comment.