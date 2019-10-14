Developer ordered to halt work on resurfacing bridleway

PLANS to lay tarmac along a rural bridleway on the outskirts of Henley have been put on hold amid objections, writes James Burton.

Crest Nicholson, which is building 163 houses at the former Highlands Farm industrial estate off Greys Road, was going to resurface the path that runs between Gillotts Lane and the end of Peppard Lane.

This was part of a package of measures to improve pedestrian access and hopefully encourage residents of the new estate to walk rather than using their car.

But residents of Blandy Road, whose houses back onto the path, raised concerns when the developer contacted them last week to say work would start on Monday and finish on November 16.

They urged Stefan Gawrysiak, who represents Henley on Oxfordshire County Council, and other town councillors to ask the highways authority to suspend permission until they were properly consulted.

The residents didn't object to the principle of improving the 1km path, which overlooks Drawback Hill in Harpsden, but said tarmac was an unsuitable surface as it would spoil the rural feel of the area.

Crest Nicholson's workmen turned up as planned on Monday but received the order to stop before they could begin pouring.

Objector John Burton, of Blandy Road, said: “The first we heard about this matter was when the contractor posted a leaflet through our doors. There was no consultation beforehand.

“Following this, we inundated Henley town councillors with dozens of protest emails and they didn’t know about the matter either. As planned, this project is insensitive to the merits of a bridleway.”

He said a gravel path similar to those seen at stately homes might be an acceptable compromise.

Cllr Gawrysiak, who also represents Henley at town and district level, said: “The tarmacking has been put on hold until a better solution can be proposed and there will be consultation before anything goes ahead. I support the principle of improving the path as it’s part of a corridor leading to Mill Lane and the River Thames but tarmac was not suitable for a rural location at the edge of the town.

“We will be looking to identify a more sympathetic material that will be suitable for pedestrians, wheelchairs, cyclists and horse riders.”

A Crest Nicholson spokesman said: “Following feedback from residents, we are in discussion with the county council to propose an alternative surface finish for the bridleway.

“We’re working closely with the council to ensure these important improvement works can take place as soon as possible.”