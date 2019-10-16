Quakers hand out white poppies to promote peace

QUAKERS gave away 300 white poppies to promote peace in Henley on Sunday.

About 10 people from the Friends Meeting House in Northfield End handed out the poppies to passers-by in Falaise Square.

The poppies are produced by the Peace Pledge Union, Britain’s oldest secular pacifist organisation.

Convenor Gillian Wilson said they gave away every poppy they had and then had to resort to giving people information leaflets.

She said: “Ninety per cent of the people we offered poppies to were very pleased to have them. They seemed to be supportive of the cause. Several people also asked questions and we felt it was a good experience.

“White poppies were not actually introduced by Quakers or the Peace Pledge Union. They were thought of first by the relatives of people who had died in the First World War and their aim was to promote peace instead of war.

“Quakers support that aim because we feel more work needs to be put into conflict resolution and we work quietly away from the glare of publicity in various places where we try to bring communities together by conflict resolution.

“In the past we have done work in Northern Ireland and Rwanda. We do not wait to give the poppies out on Remembrance Sunday because it might conflict in people’s mind with the red poppy.

“Some people wanted us to explain the difference. Remembrance is about honouring people who died in any war. We are about non-violent solutions to conflict.”

The Henley Quakers, who have about 25 members, gather at the meeting house at 10.45am every Sunday.