Monday, 21 October 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Cost of plan consultation

MORE than £7,000 in grant funding has been provided for Henley Town Council to run a public consultation on its revised neighbourhood plan.

The original plan, which was approved in a referendum in 2016, is being updated to take account of developments that have taken place since then and with hundreds more homes still to be built.

The council has agreed to appoint Community First Oxfordshire, of Witney, at a cost of £8,778 and has been awarded £7,115 by Locality, a government-funded organisation that supports neighbourhood planning, to fund community engagement work.

It will also have technical support from infrastructure firm AECOM for housing need and strategic environment assessments.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33