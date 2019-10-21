Cost of plan consultation

MORE than £7,000 in grant funding has been provided for Henley Town Council to run a public consultation on its revised neighbourhood plan.

The original plan, which was approved in a referendum in 2016, is being updated to take account of developments that have taken place since then and with hundreds more homes still to be built.

The council has agreed to appoint Community First Oxfordshire, of Witney, at a cost of £8,778 and has been awarded £7,115 by Locality, a government-funded organisation that supports neighbourhood planning, to fund community engagement work.

It will also have technical support from infrastructure firm AECOM for housing need and strategic environment assessments.