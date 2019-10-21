Match raises £2,500 for family of dead police officer
A CHARITY football match raised at least £2,500 ... [more]
Monday, 21 October 2019
A PROPOSED water fountain for Henley will no longer be installed by Thames Water.
It follows a restructure by the Reading-based company after its announcement in June that it plans to cut 650 jobs to reduce costs.
Henley Town Council will now seek an alternative
suppliers.
21 October 2019
More News:
Match raises £2,500 for family of dead police officer
A CHARITY football match raised at least £2,500 ... [more]
POLL: Have your say