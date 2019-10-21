Saving energy...

WE have all heard the old joke about “How many (whatevers) does it take to change a light bulb?”

It was the turn of Henley Town Council staff at last week’s meeting of the council’s climate emergency working group when they struggled to turn on the lights.

The council chamber, where the group usually meets, was being used so members were forced to move to the Queen Elizabeth II hall.

The problem was no one could find the switch for the main lights. It took the staff about 10 minutes before they managed it and the meeting went ahead without a further hitch.