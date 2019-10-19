Tailor who made shooting outfit for Duke of Edinburgh

A FORMER Savile Row tailor who made a suit for the Duke of Edinburgh is now working in Henley.

Andrew Granger, 55, worked in the industry for about 15 years, specialising in bespoke civil, sporting and evening wear, before leaving to work in property in Cornwall.

He has now acquired a sitting at the Golden Needle in Friday Street in order to get back into tailoring.

In the early Eighties, Mr Granger trained as an apprentice at Norton & Sons, his father’s old business, in Savile Row.

The firm had an illustrious clientele, including Winston Churchill, American flying ace Chuck Yeager, the Barons Von Richthofen, Lord Mountbatten, Fred Astaire, Tony Curtis, Cary Grant, Alfred Hitchcock and Juan Carlos I of Spain.

He recalls making a Norfolk jacket, shooting vest and breeches for Prince Philip in 1997.

Mr Granger said: “He was no different to any of the other clients we had. They were all extremely powerful and important people but it was an incredible experience.

“I visited Buckingham Palace three times. The first was to show him the samples and garments. The second was to enable him to choose the fabric and the third was for the fitting.

“It was funny because you were sort of told that you only spoke when spoken to, so the conversation was actually conducted through his valet. I remember that Prince Philip mumbled a lot.

“It was a privilege because not many people get to visit Buckingham Palace and it really helped with business because it went right round the trade. People knew we were working for the royal

household.

“We were sent tickets to the royal enclosure at Ascot as a thank-you.”

He started working in Henley in the summer after attending the royal regatta and the festival.

He walked past the Golden Needle clothing repair shop on the day it opened in June and introduced himself to owners Soner Sahbaz and Deniz Kamalak.

Mr Granger said: “I thought, ‘here’s the opportunity I have been waiting for’. I went in and they said ‘great’ because obviously it’s a great fit.

“I’d never been to the regatta or festival and I just couldn’t believe the number of people in ballgowns, suits and evening wear. I had never seen that before, so I vowed to move here.

“I’ve been here about three months. Business is okay and I’ve had some orders. It’s going to be a bit of a slow burner whichever way you look at it. It takes time because it’s quite a niche business. The reaction and feedback have been great, though.

“The good thing about being here is the ability to service local clients in different ways. They do not have to go to Savile Row for their suits. They can just come and visit me or fly me out to their villa in Ibiza.

“That’s the whole thing about bespoke service — you definitely pay for a service at that level.”

Mr Granger, who lives with his partner Alice Goble in Oxford, makes suits from £855.

Despite no longer having a shop in Savile Row, he is partnered with the tailors Davies & Son, where he can meet and measure clients.

He is also happy to complete fittings and measurements for bespoke suits at customers’ homes.