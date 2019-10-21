Cleaning company taken over

A FAMILY-owned cleaning company in Henley has been taken over as part of a deal worth up to £2.5 million.

Ecocleen has completed the purchase of Regency Cleaning Services, which is based at the Newtown Business Park and has more than 100 clients in Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.

Managing director Darran Penny is set to join Ecocleen as a commercial director.

Jean-Henri Beukes, managing director of Ecocleen, said: “Regency Cleaning Services is a like-minded and profitable business that will immediately strengthen a number of existing franchisees while helping us create franchise areas.

“Their cleaners, supervisors and managers share our passion for service excellence and innovation, so will be valuable additions to our team.”

Regency has more than 500 staff and has an annual turnover in excess of £4 million. The company handles cleaning, waste management, porterage and maintenance services for private and public sector sites, including schools and nurseries.

Mr Beukes added: “This is the first of a number of strategic acquisitions we are planning as we look to accelerate our growth within the UK. These are exciting times for Ecocleen and we expect to make further announcements.”