Monday, 21 October 2019

Pair abused

A MAN and his young son were “abused” in Makins recreation ground in Henley.

Three police community support officers attended the incident last month and three young men had their bags searched and were told off.

Officers also found a BB gun hidden in the undergrowth at the play area during a routine patrol.

