Missing woman plea

POLICE are appealing for help in tracing a woman reported missing from Henley.

Hannah Gibbs, 37, was last seen at an address in Gainsborough Road at about 7.15pm on Sunday.

She is described as white, about 5ft tall with long dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket.

She has a cross tattoo on the back of her neck, and the names “Joshua” tattooed on one wrist and “Jessica” on the other one. She is a regular at the Little Angel and Angel on the Bridge pubs.

Insp Angela Murray said: “We are increasingly concerned for Hannah’s welfare and I am urging anybody who believes they have seen her or knows of her whereabouts now to contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference number 43190318762.

“Hannah, if you see this message, please get in touch with police or your family, who are concerned for you.”