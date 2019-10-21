MP hopeful of EU deal

JOHN HOWELL says he remains “quite optimistic” about Boris Johnson achieving a Brexit deal.

The Henley MP believes the Prime Minister’s chances of securing an agreement with the European Union have improved with this week’s talks.

The European leaders’ summit, which takes place today (Friday), is seen as the last opportunity to agree terms before October 31.

Mr Howell said: “Nothing has changed in the course of this week, except for reports which seem to indicate that we are heading for a deal.

“From what I am hearing, things look quite optimistic about achieving a deal.

“The big issue is dealing with the question of Northern Ireland and looking at the backstop. I have no idea what the result of that is going to be.

“Looking at the feedback that is coming from the European Ccommission, they are suggesting that we are getting closer to finding a deal and I think we just need to be patient and find out what it will be.”

Mr Howell, who succeeded Mr Johnson as Henley MP in 2008, has said all along that he wants a deal and he recently joined the MPs for a Deal group.

Parliament will sit tomorrow (Saturday) for the first time since 1982 to give MPs a chance to vote on any deal this is reached. Otherwise Mr Johnson will be required to request a third extension on Brexit.