Panto row over costs

THE organiser of the children’s pantomime at the Kenton Theatre in Henley says she is considering moving it after being told she will have to pay two-and-a-half times as much next year.

Henley Children’s Theatre has had an annual booking at the New Street venue over the Christmas period for almost 50 years.

But the theatre wants to extend the run of its own professional show and suggested moving the children’s panto to February.

Muffin Hurst, who runs the children’s theatre, said this was not feasible as this was during term time so the youngsters would not be available and their extended families would not have time to see the show either.

She had a meeting with theatre officials on Monday and the Kenton proposal, which has been seen by the Henley Standard, shows she would be charged more than £9,100 for a five-day slot when she currently pays £3,675 for her week-long booking.

Ms Hurst, who lives in Hambleden, said she had been quoted a hiring charge of £6,175 plus an extra charge of £495 per performance based on seven shows, which is charged after the first performance.

The following year and going forward she has been offered a shared five-day slot with the Kenton’s own pantomime, which would include two days of shared performances.

The theatre’s proposal says the hire fee rate would be discounted by a fifth but Ms Hurst said it would not be feasible for her group to use the theatre at the higher cost and she felt like “walking away” and using another venue.

Ms Hurst said: “I think the Kenton Theatre have mistaken my passion for my grandmother’s legacy for me being a complete and utter fool with an unlimited bank balance.

“I sort of nodded and listened and then I came home to think it all over and the more and more I thought about it, the more blindingly unfair and ridiculous it seemed.

“I am very interested in compromise and trying to work together and I would really like to try to do whatever I can to have a sensible solution but what has been suggested I don’t see it being workable.

“They would limit venue access and dictate when we were able to perform to fit in with their pantomime run.

“We would not be able to alter any of the technical set-up for their pantomime so we wouldn’t be able to do a personalised production.

“It’s almost an insult. It will no longer be feasible for us to use the theatre in the future at this cost.”

She would need one day out of the five for dress rehearsals and said the theatre had suggested staging her final show at 10.30am.

Ms Hurst said: “My point is I don’t see what their objective is. What amateur company is going to be left using the Kenton Theatre? How can they afford it? I think the theatre may well be boarded up in 10 years’ time.

“I feel like walking away from it and using another venue. I don’t ever want to let the children down.

“There are other venues that might not be as lovely and historic as the Kenton but, ultimately, I want to put on a children’s show and I want them to have a good time.”

She added: “I would like to do everything I can to compromise and reach some sort of agreement that would be mutually beneficial. I think for the Kenton and children’s theatre it would be excellent for us to carry on with five days but five days exclusively, not shared.”

Ms Hurst has previously called the theatre’s plan to move her show to February a “slap in the face” for one of the theatre’s oldest customers.

Christopher Tapp, who chairs the theatre’s board of trustees, refused to comment.

He has previously said that in the last financial year the theatre hosted 97 shows, presented 190 individual performances and sold a total of 25,048 tickets, mostly to Henley people.

He said: “We have done all this with no regular external funding because we take care to manage our business with the aim of breaking even each year. Some years we achieve this, some years we don’t. However, the Kenton does not ‘make money’ and achieving a break-even is getting progressively more difficult.

“Most theatres the size of the Kenton survive on the income from their pantomime. Some run for months but we have been limited to 25 performances. Last year we sold around 85 per cent of the tickets available and sales are 18 per cent ahead of this time last year so we may sell out.

“Our previous pantomime producer could not make such a short run work and we know that [we] will have the same problem if we can’t extend our run significantly.

“The only way we can do this is to move into the second week of the Christmas holidays.”

Henley Children’s Theatre was founded in 1969 by Ms Hurst’s grandmother Flavia Pickworth and has stayed in the family ever since. It now caters for about 110 children.