Former Henley MP reaches Brexit deal

THE former MP for Henley has brokered a possible Brexit deal between Britain and the European Union.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will ask MPs to vote in favour of the agreement during a sitting at the House of Commons on Saturday.

But the DUP has said it will not support the proposal, which would see Northern Ireland remain part of the UK but be closely aligned with the EU's customs union.

It rejects the controversial “Irish backstop” proposal in which Northern Ireland would remain a member of the European single market.

Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, has warned the EU will not extend negotiations beyond October 31 if the Commons turns it down.

Mr Johnson, who served the Henley constituency from 2001 to 2008, repeated his claim that “now is the time to get Brexit done” as he signed off on the agreement.

He says he is “convinced” that Parliament will approve it at the weekend and it is a “reasonable, fair outcome” to negotiations.

The DUP has threatened to join forces with Labour and other opposition parties to block the arrangement.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has criticised the deal as worse than the one reached by former PM and Maidenhead MP Theresa May, which the Commons rejected.

Liberal Democrat leader says Mr Johnson's agreement should be put to a referendum.