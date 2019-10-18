Deputy Mayor's appeal for help in search for missing woman

THE Deputy Mayor of Henley is urging anyone who may have CCTV footage of missing Hannah Gibbs to pass it to the police.

Cllr David Eggleton, who has been helping daily with the search for the 37-year-old, says officers are still trying to trace her last steps before she disappeared.

She was last seen at an address in Gainsborough Road, Henley, at about 7.15pm last Sunday.

Her handbag was found on the pontoon in front of the River and Rowing Museum in Mill Meadows the following day while her coat was found near the weir at Marsh Lock.

Cllr Eggleton said: “If people have any cameras overlooking the river and pathways near the bank, they should check and if they see anyone matching her description they should contact the police.

“Likewise, if anyone saw somebody walking around looking distressed, please get in touch so the police can at least eliminate it from their enquiries.”

Ms Gibbs is described as white, about 5ft to 5ft 1in tall with below shoulder length dark hair and was last seen wearing a black leather jacket.

She has a cross tattoo on the back of her neck and the names Joshua tattooed on one wrist and Jessica on the other. She is known to frequent The Little Angel and the Angel on the Bridge pubs.

Anyone who can help should call 101 quoting reference number 43190318762.