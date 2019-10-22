I’m calling time on fine dining, says restaurateur

FINE dining in Henley is a thing of the past, says a Henley chef who is rebranding his restaurant.

Shaun Dickens, who has run Shaun Dickens at The Boathouse in Station road for seven years, is to change its name to Bistro at The Boathouse from Thursday and lower his prices.

The restaurant will have a new interior, layout and bar but will no longer offer tasting menus.

Mr Dickens said: “I think fine dining has very much run its course in Henley.

“It’s such a broad spectrum what fine dining actually means — people think of tasting menus, wine flights, being waited on hand and foot and the experience of it, lunch taking two or three hours and dinner three or four hours.

“Nobody has that time anymore. Our lives are so fast-paced — people have an hour for lunch and an hour or two for dinner.

“We have found that dining culture is really changing to a more relaxed formula — a less formal, less intense experience.

“That’s what people have been telling us and we just wanted to create that. We have always tried to do new things and we have always listened to our customers.” Mr Dickens said more of his customers were favouring two or three courses from the à la carte menu than a seven or eight course tasting menu.

He said: “Three or four years ago on a Saturday evening we would have 45 covers and 40 would have the tasting menu. Now five or 10 go for the tasting menu.

“I used to get stopped in the street by people who said ‘we had the most amazing dinner on our anniversary last year and we’re just waiting for another special occasion to come back to you’.

“People absolutely love what we do but we want to see people more than two, three or four times a year.”

Mr Dickens said the idea of being waited on all the time was also dying out.

“People don’t want that, they want to be left alone, have a chat and we’re there if you need us,” he said.

Mr Dickens said he and his wife Gemma, who is the front of house manager, would still produce quality food using the best ingredients.

“Our menu is going to be broader with more choice but the prices are fair, i.e. less,” he said. “We have always used the best suppliers we can and we’re not going to stop that. I don’t want to be anything close to a chain or a high street branch. What we’re doing is rolling with the times.”

The new menu will feature starters including steak tartare with pickled cucumber, parmesan and crispy onion and butternut soup with crème fraîche and mains such as 12-hour braised and glazed beef with roast celeriac, watercress and chips and New England clam chowder with crispy pork belly.

Mr Dickens started his career in pubs before making the switch to fine dining having learned his trade at Raymond Blanc’s Le Manoir Aux Quat’Saisons at Milton, near Oxford.

He said: “I’m 35, I’ve got a six-year-old son and I’ve worked every hour God sends trying to be so precise. I’m so excited for something fresh, something new.

“We love cooking for and serving the people of Henley and want to continue doing that and the best way is to take this step.”