Family issue appeal over missing woman

THE family of a Henley woman who went missing almost a fortnight ago are urging her to come home.

Hannah Gibbs, who lives in Gainsborough Road with her mother Gay Lawless and son Joshua, 20, was last seen in Station Road at about 7.45pm on Sunday, October 13.

The 37-year-old was in good spirits when she left her house about half an hour earlier, apparently for an evening walk, but has not been seen or heard from since.

Miss Gibbs, who was due to start a new job behind the bar at the Angel on the Bridge in Thames Side on the Tuesday, enjoyed walking and running and often stayed overnight with friends so her family didn’t find it unusual that she didn’t return.

But at 6.30am the following day, a jogger found her handbag and mobile phone on the pontoon in front of the River & Rowing Museum in Mill Meadows and called the police.

Officers visited her home and told Miss Gibbs’ son, who called his grandmother asking her to come home from work at the Tesco store in Reading Road, Henley. He also alerted Miss Gibbs’ brother Clive, 39, who lives in Twyford.

The family could not explain why she might have vanished so police searched the property and immediately assembled a water search unit made up of their divers and expert volunteers, including Oxfordshire Lowland Search and Rescue.

A few hours later, Miss Gibbs’ black puffer jacket was found near Hambleden lock so the teams have been searching the 3.5-mile stretch of the River Thames between the village and Henley since then.

They have searched in shifts on most days apart from when the river has been flowing too fast.

They have been supported by Henley Deputy Mayor David Eggleton and his nephew Matthew Eggleton, who have regularly swept the river in a boat provided free by Hobbs of Henley.

CCTV images show that after leaving the Gainsborough estate, Miss Gibbs walked alone down Greys Road, Church Street, Norman Avenue and Station Road..

She was wearing the jacket, which has a fur-lined hood, blue jeans and white Adidas trainers with pink stripes. The bag is a black shoulder bag with rose silver handles.

Miss Gibbs, a former Gillotts School student, moved to Twyford around the time Joshua was born before returning to Henley last year.

She trained as a teacher and taught for some years at Hurst Pre-School before leaving to manage the bar at the Wee Waif in Charvil and also worked as a Slimming World consultant.

When she moved back she worked temporarily at local pubs and restaurants, including Shaun Dickens at the Boathouse in Henley, and was looking forward to starting her new job.

Her family say she is popular and a regular at both the Angel and the Little Angel on White Hill.

Mrs Lawless said: “It was a normal Sunday and she was here asleep on the sofa, which we all like to do on a Sunday afternoon.

“She just said she was going out — it was just a gentle tap on the head and a ‘love you, Mum’.

“I said ‘love you too’ and that was it. She didn’t have anything planned but it wasn’t unusual for her to go off for a walk.

“I am proud to have her as a daughter because she is always willing to do anything to help anyone who needs it. We’re in a horrible position because it’s like being in limbo.”

Her brother said: “She has lots of friends — half of Henley went to school with me and Hannah and she has spent a lot of time with her Slimming World group.

“She’s bubbly, fun to be around and very loud — you can hear her coming from a mile off. Everyone is stunned because this is totally out of character.

“The whole community has been fantastic and we can’t thank the police and the other search agencies enough for what they’ve done on the river and behind the scenes.

“We just want her to come home and to understand that she isn’t in any trouble and if she doesn’t want to come home then at least make contact with someone.”

Det Insp Ali Driver, who is leading the search, said: “We thank everyone who has been involved in the ongoing search for Hannah.

“We are keeping an open mind and while we’re concentrating our search on the water we’re happy to explore any lines of inquiry that may help.

“We want to hear from anyone who may have seen her that evening or who can provide helpful information.”

Miss Gibbs is described as white, about 5ft with below shoulder length dark hair. She has a cross tattoo on the back of her neck with Joshua’s name tattooed on one wrist and her 17-year-old daughter Jessica’s name on the other.