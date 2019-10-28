Monday, 28 October 2019

Repair cafe delayed

A NEW community project offering residents of Henley the chance to prolong the life of broken or unwanted household items has been delayed.

The Henley Repair Café was due to start his month but is now unlikely to be launched until next year.

It will be run by volunteers with the ability to repair or repurpose goods and teach others how to do it. A venue is still to be finalised by the town council.

