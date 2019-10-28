Repair cafe delayed

First national win for Goring's Bloom team
GORING has won its first gold award at national ... [more]
Monday, 28 October 2019
A NEW community project offering residents of Henley the chance to prolong the life of broken or unwanted household items has been delayed.
The Henley Repair Café was due to start his month but is now unlikely to be launched until next year.
It will be run by volunteers with the ability to repair or repurpose goods and teach others how to do it. A venue is still to be finalised by the town council.
28 October 2019
Pair conquer seven peaks in aid of girl’s back surgery
TWO men from Goring cycled 340km across seven ... [more]
